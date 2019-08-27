National Pension Service Increased Its Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holding by $1.07 Million as Share Value Rose; American National Insurance Company Decreased Its Boeing Company (BA) Holding by $26.72 Million

National Pension Service increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 4,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 105,865 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.11 million, up from 101,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $292.49. About 522,162 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 55.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 70,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 57,315 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.86M, down from 127,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $359.04. About 4.56 million shares traded or 3.61% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing says sees no threat to 777 output from Iran deal uncertainty; 06/03/2018 – Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliner” to Join Hawaiian Airlines Fleet; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: 25% OF 2017 JET DELIVERIES PAID FOR IN CASH; 24/04/2018 – Boeing, Ryanair Announce Order for 25 737 MAX 8s; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bangkok Air talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: AMERICAN AIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; SOUTHWEST ORDERED 40; 01/05/2018 – Qantas Orders Six More Boeing Dreamliners for International Fleet; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS DELIVERED 113 OF ITS 737 MAX 8 JETLINERS; 28/05/2018 – Mahindra and Boeing team up to make F/A-18 fighters in India; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.24 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

