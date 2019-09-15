National Pension Service Has Upped Its Cintas (CTAS) Stake; As Village Super Mkt (VLGEA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Deprince Race & Zollo Has Cut Its Holding

National Pension Service increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 6,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 116,547 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.66M, up from 109,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $246.68. About 858,666 shares traded or 47.37% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Village Super Mkt Inc (VLGEA) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 75,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.94% . The institutional investor held 287,943 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.63M, down from 363,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Village Super Mkt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $26.73. About 30,294 shares traded or 1.28% up from the average. Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) has declined 13.20% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VLGEA News: 07/03/2018 – VILLAGE SUPER MARKET INC QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER CLASS B COMMON SHARE $0.48; 21/04/2018 – DJ Village Super Market Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLGEA); 07/03/2018 VILLAGE SUPER MARKET INC QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A COMMON SHARE $0.66; 16/03/2018 – Village Super Market, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 225,768 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $29.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stock Yds Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 10,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Primoris Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM).

More notable recent Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Village Super Market, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2014 – NASDAQ” published on September 29, 2014, Seekingalpha.com published: “Artko Capital takes position in Village Super Market – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2018. More interesting news about Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Village Super Market, Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended October 27, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Gogo Inc (GOGO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold VLGEA shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.53 million shares or 0.63% less from 6.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 2,011 shares in its portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 86,110 shares. Federated Pa owns 0% invested in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) for 278 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc stated it has 17 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Menta Cap owns 26,314 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt holds 0.04% or 123,009 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 3,028 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 13,127 shares. 99 are owned by Tower Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc). Matarin Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA). State Street Corporation reported 174,289 shares. Moreover, Systematic Management Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA). Barclays Public Limited Com owns 0% invested in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) for 5,490 shares. Blackrock stated it has 557,240 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Com has 35,666 shares.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Cintas (CTAS) Down 1.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Don’t Stall – Voting for the America’s Best Restroom® Contest Ends in One Week – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why it is Worth Holding on to Cintas (CTAS) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cintas (CTAS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

National Pension Service, which manages about $29.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 6,660 shares to 498,376 shares, valued at $34.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 5,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,870 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).