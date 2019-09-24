National Pension Service Has Trimmed Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Stake By $349,440; Valero Energy (VLO) Has 1.3 Sentiment

Valero Energy Corp (VLO) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 404 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 310 decreased and sold their holdings in Valero Energy Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 304.96 million shares, down from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Valero Energy Corp in top ten positions increased from 6 to 10 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 51 Reduced: 259 Increased: 293 New Position: 111.

National Pension Service decreased Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) stake by 48.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. National Pension Service sold 2,688 shares as Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS)’s stock rose 20.93%. The National Pension Service holds 2,828 shares with $369,000 value, down from 5,516 last quarter. Universal Hlth Svcs Inc now has $13.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $148.61. About 265,120 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $201.75 million for 16.29 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

National Pension Service increased Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) stake by 6,095 shares to 102,844 valued at $22.14M in 2019Q2. It also upped Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 19,887 shares and now owns 450,893 shares. Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold UHS shares while 130 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 73.98 million shares or 1.39% less from 75.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,602 were accumulated by M&T Bancorporation. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 15,596 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sivik Global Healthcare Lc reported 40,000 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Lc holds 3,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 100 shares. Bokf Na holds 3,087 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 362 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pggm Invests stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). State Teachers Retirement System reported 125,332 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Com accumulated 0% or 720 shares. Shell Asset Management has 36,330 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Fjarde Ap accumulated 31,535 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability holds 10,046 shares. Miles Capital owns 0.17% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 1,586 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Universal Health Services has $14600 highest and $130 lowest target. $138’s average target is -7.14% below currents $148.61 stock price. Universal Health Services had 3 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $130 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $716.93M for 12.02 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $83.15. About 1.32 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 16/04/2018 – VP Browning Gifts 500 Of Valero Energy Corp; 09/05/2018 – Valero Energy at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 27/03/2018 – VALERO MEMPHIS TENNESSEE REFINERY HYDROGEN PLANT OPERATING AT REDUCED RATES; 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE; 15/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery completes large hydrocracker restart; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy First-Quarter Profit Jumps 54%, Beats Analyst Expectations; 10/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption, Leak at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q EPS $1.09; 09/05/2018 – Valero Reports Power Outage at Texas City Refinery

