National Pension Service Has Trimmed Its Position in Netapp (NTAP) by $1.92 Million; Pettee Investors Has Upped Its Holding in Amazon (AMZN) as Market Valuation Declined

National Pension Service decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service sold 31,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 333,719 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.59M, down from 365,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.11. About 1.07 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 21/03/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to NetApp on March 13 for “Push-based piggyback system for source-driven logical replication i; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Rev $1.36B-$1.46B; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP AUTHORIZED BUYBACK OF AN ADDED $4B IN SHRS

Pettee Investors Inc increased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, up from 368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $897.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $1814.81. About 934,998 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos won’t call a meeting or even go to a meeting if 2 pizzas wouldn’t feed the entire group; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos instead of PowerPoints; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Launches In-Car Delivery for Prime Members; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO MULL SELLING GOODS DIRECTLY IN BRAZIL: RTRS; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but others in government could settle the issue for him; 23/05/2018 – InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribe; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 400 points, Amazon leads tech lower

Pettee Investors Inc, which manages about $116.14M and $157.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 4,308 shares to 26,957 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana (NYSE:HUM) by 1,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,060 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atwood & Palmer Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 428 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eagle Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shoker Counsel invested in 0.57% or 415 shares. Synovus Financial holds 0.57% or 20,069 shares in its portfolio. Melvin Cap Management LP reported 9.06% stake. Moreover, Invesco has 2.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). D E Shaw holds 1.11% or 469,145 shares in its portfolio. Hm Cap Management Lc, Missouri-based fund reported 1,333 shares. Telemark Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 10.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Piedmont Advisors has invested 3.99% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability Com owns 0.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,064 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White holds 481 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.59% or 19,765 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 2,604 shares.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 17.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $185.57M for 17.98 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

National Pension Service, which manages about $29.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 5,485 shares to 85,542 shares, valued at $24.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 12,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold NTAP shares while 185 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.58 million shares or 4.86% less from 230.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.04% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Ameritas Inv Partners accumulated 8,839 shares. First Personal Fincl Serv has invested 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). 113,311 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 5,000 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Ltd accumulated 0.1% or 243,727 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 241,362 shares. 12,472 are owned by M&T Bancorp Corporation. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 64,710 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 3,674 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Inc owns 0.02% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 21,360 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 35,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.03% or 93,737 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.09% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

