National Pension Service Has Raised Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); Clover Partners LP Maintains Holding in Popular (BPOP)

National Pension Service increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 19,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 414,965 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $785.79 million, up from 395,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.5. About 2.27 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/03/2018 – Amazon’s Expanding Grocery Delivery Is Opening Salvo: Report — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon tests display ad offering letting Amazon merchants purchase spots across other sites and apps, amid; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 30/05/2018 – Inside the $63 million mansion that’s the most expensive in DC area-beating out Jeff Bezos’ pad; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to buy controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 10/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Amazon Alexa Learns Follow-Up Mode For Back-To-Back User Input, More Natural Conversation; 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPNAY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMAZON PRIME PRICE INCREASE SINCE 2014; 03/04/2018 – The president reinforces his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the United States Post Office

Clover Partners Lp increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 79.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 39,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $54.35. About 445,055 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Com Asset Mngmt Us has invested 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Peapack Gladstone Corp invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Proffitt & Goodson stated it has 984 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 3.74 million shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.01% or 110 shares in its portfolio. Kj Harrison Prtnrs owns 2,185 shares. Argent Trust has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Duquesne Family Office Limited Co has 125,527 shares for 7.06% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd owns 142,439 shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. Hendley And reported 1,742 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Beddow Mgmt has 273 shares. Conning owns 6,475 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Clark Capital Mgmt Grp has invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 370 were accumulated by Golub Ltd Llc. Yhb reported 7,600 shares.

National Pension Service, which manages about $29.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 16,075 shares to 155,017 shares, valued at $25.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 27,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,830 shares, and cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 GARP Stocks To Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon’s Twitch buys games database – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon Needs Workers: The “New” Modern Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold BPOP shares while 85 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 80.04 million shares or 2.63% less from 82.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 3.57 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Northpointe Capital stated it has 1.47% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 79,676 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). The New York-based Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 6,724 shares. D E Shaw And Co owns 208,485 shares. Stevens LP has 38,128 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability owns 14,913 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Heartland Advsr Inc accumulated 0.06% or 15,668 shares. Asset Mgmt One holds 17,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 25,000 shares. 3 are owned by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc.