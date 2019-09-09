National Pension Service Has Raised Applied Matls (AMAT) Holding; Capital Investment Services Of America Has Upped Proto Labs (PRLB) Stake by $3.67 Million; Share Value Declined

National Pension Service increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 41,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.64 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 6.91 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) by 41.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 34,929 shares as the company's stock declined 4.50% . The institutional investor held 118,261 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43 million, up from 83,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Proto Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $99.64. About 199,896 shares traded or 0.73% up from the average. Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has declined 15.43% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Management Inc accumulated 22,485 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Hrt Financial Lc, New York-based fund reported 16,117 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 403,038 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,532 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Co holds 241,302 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 715,226 shares. Pettee Investors has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 21,404 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.23% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Norinchukin Commercial Bank The reported 182,905 shares. Bokf Na owns 33,990 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 48,181 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.