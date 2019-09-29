National Pension Service Has Lowered Rockwell Automation (ROK) Position By $2.62 Million; Columbia Banking System (COLB)’s Sentiment Is 1.05

Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.37, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 79 funds started new and increased holdings, while 75 sold and decreased their equity positions in Columbia Banking System Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 63.99 million shares, down from 64.91 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Columbia Banking System Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 56 Increased: 62 New Position: 17.

National Pension Service decreased Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) stake by 9.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. National Pension Service sold 16,075 shares as Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)’s stock declined 9.35%. The National Pension Service holds 155,017 shares with $25.40 million value, down from 171,092 last quarter. Rockwell Automation Inc now has $19.45B valuation. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 760,108 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 7.58% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $228.17 million for 21.31 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

National Pension Service increased Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) stake by 10,153 shares to 209,665 valued at $24.78M in 2019Q2. It also upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 210,598 shares and now owns 3.42M shares. Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Public Limited holds 44,439 shares. Guggenheim Cap holds 0.04% or 29,411 shares in its portfolio. 196,784 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Beech Hill Advisors reported 30,135 shares or 2.59% of all its holdings. Omers Administration owns 43,900 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 5,900 shares. Daiwa Gp invested in 25,727 shares. Waters Parkerson holds 2.33% or 175,499 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.04% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Pnc Financial Ser Grp Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 128,575 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank accumulated 0.31% or 23,517 shares. Weiss Asset Management LP owns 1,267 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 11,865 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 310 shares.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. The company has market cap of $2.71 billion. It offers personal banking services and products, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home equity loans and lines of credit, home mortgages for purchases and refinances, personal loans, and other consumer loans; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. It has a 14.43 P/E ratio. The firm also provides business banking services and products, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration financing, commercial real estate loan products for construction and development or permanent financing; and agricultural lending, municipal lending, merchant card, remote deposit capture, small business, and treasury management services.

Analysts await Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 3.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.63 per share. COLB’s profit will be $44.49 million for 15.20 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Columbia Banking System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.08% negative EPS growth.