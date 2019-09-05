National Pension Service Has Lifted Its Citrix Sys (CTXS) Holding; Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Dixons Carphone (LON:DC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Dixons Carphone has GBX 220 highest and GBX 125 lowest target. GBX 147’s average target is 27.27% above currents GBX 115.5 stock price. Dixons Carphone had 10 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 22 by Goldman Sachs. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 130 target in Monday, June 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) rating on Tuesday, July 2. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and GBX 220 target. The stock of Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Friday, June 21. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of DC in report on Friday, June 21 with “Overweight” rating. See Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 195.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 240.00 New Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 150.00 New Target: GBX 125.00 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 148.00 New Target: GBX 130.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 160.00 New Target: GBX 130.00 Downgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 175.00 New Target: GBX 130.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 115.00 Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 155.00 New Target: GBX 148.00 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: GBX 175.00 Initiates Starts

National Pension Service increased Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) stake by 4.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Pension Service acquired 7,196 shares as Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS)’s stock declined 6.49%. The National Pension Service holds 179,414 shares with $17.88M value, up from 172,218 last quarter. Citrix Sys Inc now has $12.35B valuation. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $94.36. About 481,734 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M; 09/05/2018 – CompDealerNews: Citrix Canada head retires; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Investors; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – CO APPOINTED SOLE CITRIX RESELLER DISTRIBUTOR; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59; 19/04/2018 – DJ Citrix Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTXS); 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q EPS 72c-EPS 76c; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend of 35c/Share Starting in 4Q; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – ALSO APPOINTED SECOND CITRIX SOLUTION PROVIDER DISTRIBUTOR IN AUSTRALIA; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.87, REV VIEW $2.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Com owns 23,150 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 5.18 million shares. Automobile Association reported 345,772 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Co invested in 0.07% or 124,198 shares. Edgestream Partners LP invested in 0.82% or 55,980 shares. New England And Mngmt Inc holds 0.16% or 2,400 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Citadel Ltd Liability holds 315,992 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Da Davidson holds 0.04% or 21,777 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.04% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Pitcairn reported 13,162 shares. Omers Administration invested in 0.01% or 5,900 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa stated it has 4,653 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) reported 3,488 shares. Everence Mgmt holds 3,452 shares.

The stock increased 5.58% or GBX 6.1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 115.5. About 4.29 million shares traded or 43.58% up from the average. Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.