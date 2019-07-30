National Pension Service Has Increased Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake; Northrim Bancorp (NRIM) Sentiment Is 1.42

National Pension Service increased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 3.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Pension Service acquired 17,943 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 8.86%. The National Pension Service holds 484,347 shares with $50.33M value, up from 466,404 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $49.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $117.71. About 871,726 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT

Northrim Bancorp Inc (NRIM) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 44 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 31 cut down and sold stakes in Northrim Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 4.68 million shares, up from 4.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Northrim Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 27 Increased: 28 New Position: 16.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as bank holding firm for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking services and products to businesses and professional individuals primarily in Alaska. The company has market cap of $261.95 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It has a 13.19 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

More notable recent Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Northrim BanCorp Earns $4.3 Million, or $0.62 per Diluted Share, in 2Q19 Fueled by Solid Loan Growth, Improved Asset Quality, and Strong Net Interest Margin – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Expands Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. for 90,271 shares.

The stock increased 2.88% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.24. About 7,619 shares traded. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) has declined 3.93% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NRIM News: 30/04/2018 – Northrim Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 25/05/2018 – Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.24 per Share; 21/04/2018 DJ Northrim BanCorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRIM)

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded the shares of WM in report on Thursday, April 4 to “Neutral” rating. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $103 target in Thursday, April 11 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.