National Pension Service Has Increased Costco Whsl New (COST) Position By $3.81 Million; FAMILY ZONE CYBER SAFETY LTD. ORDINARY S (FMZNF) Shorts Raised By 6500%

National Pension Service increased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 3.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Pension Service acquired 15,735 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The National Pension Service holds 425,072 shares with $102.93 million value, up from 409,337 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $120.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $273.94. About 1.28M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conestoga Advsrs Ltd reported 2,435 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Beach Investment Counsel Pa has 0.55% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Strategy Asset Managers Lc owns 1,226 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement owns 0.28% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,995 shares. Seizert Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Ameritas Prns holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 33,934 shares. Granite Prtn Llc stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Fincl In accumulated 263 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hemenway Llc reported 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 16,402 were accumulated by First Manhattan. Factory Mutual Insur Company has 61,700 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A invested in 29,350 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 20,442 shares. Dynamic Management has 3.86% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4,404 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1.12 million shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity. MEISENBACH JOHN W also bought $727,935 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 11 with “Buy”. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $25600 target in Thursday, July 11 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 1. The rating was initiated by Nomura with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, June 3 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Friday, March 8. UBS has “Buy” rating and $270 target. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $29000 target in Thursday, July 11 report.