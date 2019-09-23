National Pension Service Has Decreased Its Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stake by $3.09 Million as Shares Rose; American Express Co (AXP) Valuation Rose While Theleme Partners Llp Trimmed by $16.73 Million Its Holding

Theleme Partners Llp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp sold 136,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 909,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.21M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $117.28. About 956,816 shares traded. American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

National Pension Service decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service sold 11,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 105,228 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.97M, down from 116,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $274.76. About 176,155 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings.

National Pension Service, which manages about $29.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 18,584 shares to 443,656 shares, valued at $117.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 36,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 419,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28M for 60.79 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $2.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 726,229 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $120.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.10 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American ExpreS Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings.