National Pension Service Has Cut Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake by $2.29 Million; As American Intl Group (AIG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Lowered Its Holding by $688,258

National Pension Service decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service sold 87,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 839,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.12 million, down from 927,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 640,803 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 8.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 12,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 136,619 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.28 million, down from 149,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.79. About 781,711 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 26/03/2018 – U.S. top court rejects AIG ex-CEO Greenberg’s bailout challenge; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance North America Net Premiums Written $2.04 Billion; 04/05/2018 – Ex-AIG Head Denies Cuomo Oversaw Cuts to $100 Million in Bonuses; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns AIG Europe And AIG UK ‘A+’ Ratings; Outlook Neg; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG – Forbes; 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 22,154 shares to 243,184 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 49,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.40M for 13.28 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

National Pension Service, which manages about $29.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 14,557 shares to 319,476 shares, valued at $17.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 6,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.