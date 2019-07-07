National Pension Service Has Boosted Its Dover (DOV) Position; Intercontinentalexchange Group (ICE) Sentiment Is 1.21

Intercontinentalexchange Group Inc (ICE) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 323 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 268 sold and decreased equity positions in Intercontinentalexchange Group Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 469.49 million shares, down from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Intercontinentalexchange Group Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 23 to 8 for a decrease of 15. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 220 Increased: 234 New Position: 89.

National Pension Service increased Dover Corp (DOV) stake by 4.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Pension Service acquired 8,822 shares as Dover Corp (DOV)’s stock rose 6.79%. The National Pension Service holds 213,879 shares with $20.06 million value, up from 205,057 last quarter. Dover Corp now has $14.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $102.74. About 1.02 million shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Rev $1.92B; 09/05/2018 – DOVER WILL GET A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700M FROM APERGY; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 26/03/2018 – Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.70-Adj EPS $4.85; 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial; 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting; 22/05/2018 – DOVER CORP. ENTERED PACT WITH GOLDMAN FOR $700M STK BUYBACK

Cortland Associates Inc Mo holds 6.85% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for 556,852 shares. Carmignac Gestion owns 6.27 million shares or 5.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crescent Park Management L.P. has 4.57% invested in the company for 341,864 shares. The California-based Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc has invested 4.25% in the stock. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 51,763 shares.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ICE’s profit will be $513.12 million for 24.59 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.09% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.05% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $89.52. About 1.80M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – DEAL FOR FOR $685 MLN IN CASH; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $1.2 billion, +5% y/y and GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.79;; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Open Interest Record in Sterling Futures; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of 2018; 30/05/2018 – ICE – TRADING IN CO’S INTEREST RATE MARKET INCREASED AMID ONGOING POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IN EUROPE COUPLED WITH CHANGES TO CENTRAL BANK MONETARY POLICY; 07/03/2018 – ICE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: right recipe; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Israel, Canada, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $50.48 billion. It operates in two divisions, Trading and Clearing, and Data and Listings. It has a 25.64 P/E ratio. The firm operates marketplaces for trading and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.26 million activity. Kloosterboer Jay L sold 12,363 shares worth $1.08M. Kosinski Anthony K sold $196,713 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) on Wednesday, February 13. $1.14M worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) shares were sold by Spurgeon William. Another trade for 7,272 shares valued at $641,609 was sold by Cabrera Ivonne M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning invested in 0.07% or 196,946 shares. Fil Limited has 16 shares. Korea Inv holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 192,955 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc owns 4,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Lp reported 250 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 5,284 shares. Benedict Financial Inc holds 25,057 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 51,100 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank holds 4,130 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests invested in 0.55% or 88,114 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 273,886 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). State Street owns 8.81M shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust, a Hawaii-based fund reported 9,851 shares. Northern Corporation owns 2.16 million shares.