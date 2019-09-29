National Pension Service Has Boosted Its Boston Properties (BXP) Holding by $1.53 Million as Market Value Declined; As Workday (WDAY) Shares Declined, Ithaka Group Lifted by $331,895 Its Holding

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc. (WDAY) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 1,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 83,727 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.21M, up from 82,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $5.79 during the last trading session, reaching $168.65. About 2.23M shares traded or 22.51% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

National Pension Service increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 11,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 186,754 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.09M, up from 174,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $130.12. About 894,010 shares traded or 27.08% up from the average. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES TO ASSUME OPERATIONAL CONTROL OF 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – BXP SEES VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION ONCE ANCHOR TENANT SIGNED; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold BXP shares while 143 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 377.98 million shares or 177.78% more from 136.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Retiree Med invested 0.03% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Sandy Spring Bancorp reported 120 shares stake. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us owns 417,965 shares. Sarasin And Partners Llp stated it has 99,334 shares. Agf Invs holds 0.02% or 13,379 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Welch Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp Ny owns 22,174 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Moreover, Qs Investors Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,071 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Com has 0% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 509 shares. Macquarie Grp holds 304,393 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa owns 0.01% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 11,367 shares. Tower Research Llc (Trc) accumulated 4,551 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Resolution Ltd holds 7.24% or 1.70M shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 3,058 shares.

National Pension Service, which manages about $29.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 10,057 shares to 254,881 shares, valued at $22.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 3,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,853 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Co The holds 0.35% or 1.45 million shares. Dana holds 0.19% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 18,320 shares. Cambridge Inv Advisors Inc holds 11,411 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated accumulated 638,755 shares. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.12% or 34,515 shares. Comerica Bank stated it has 5,530 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 140 are owned by Harding Loevner L P. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability owns 75 shares. Crossvault Capital Management Llc, Texas-based fund reported 5,185 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Communication Limited Liability Com holds 450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 520,532 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. 148,211 are held by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.26% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Piedmont Investment Advsr owns 0.1% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 11,741 shares.

