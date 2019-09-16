National Pension Service Decreased Devon Energy New (DVN) Stake By $406,224; Jackson Rivers Co (JRVR)’s Sentiment Is 1.86

Jackson Rivers Co (JRVR) investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.35, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 91 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 49 cut down and sold holdings in Jackson Rivers Co. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 28.56 million shares, down from 28.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Jackson Rivers Co in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 35 Increased: 59 New Position: 32.

National Pension Service decreased Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) stake by 2.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. National Pension Service sold 14,508 shares as Devon Energy Corp New (DVN)’s stock declined 15.20%. The National Pension Service holds 632,976 shares with $18.05 million value, down from 647,484 last quarter. Devon Energy Corp New now has $11.45B valuation. The stock increased 12.96% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.32. About 10.32 million shares traded or 52.82% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities an; 26/03/2018 – Devon Energy eyes more asset sales to simplify portfolio; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES DELAWARE BASIN ACTIVITY MORE THAN 50% HIGHER VS ’17; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS $553M SALE OF JOHNSON COUNTY ASSETS; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Pricing of Tender Offers; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 27/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 07/03/2018 – Devon Joins Shareholder Sweetener Spree With Buybacks, Gas Sale; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Raising full-Yr 2018 Oil Production Outlook; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy boosts dividend, buyback; sells shale asset

Among 3 analysts covering Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Devon Energy Corp has $4000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $35.33’s average target is 24.75% above currents $28.32 stock price. Devon Energy Corp had 6 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Monday, June 24. Wells Fargo maintained Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) rating on Monday, May 20. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $4000 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DVN in report on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 69.84% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.63 per share. DVN’s profit will be $76.80M for 37.26 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.81% negative EPS growth.

National Pension Service increased Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) stake by 23,543 shares to 275,897 valued at $62.46M in 2019Q2. It also upped Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) stake by 26,420 shares and now owns 458,324 shares. Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold DVN shares while 201 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 308.94 million shares or 0.35% less from 310.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles, California-based fund reported 36,690 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Td Management Limited Liability Com, a Tennessee-based fund reported 201 shares. Blair William And Il has invested 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Federated Incorporated Pa stated it has 0.03% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Evergreen Capital Ltd Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 51,503 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). First Republic Investment has 232,838 shares. 786,896 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Oslo Asset As has 1.34 million shares for 9.83% of their portfolio. The California-based Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Mufg Americas owns 386 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hudock Capital Grp Inc Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

Analysts await James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. JRVR’s profit will be $20.96 million for 17.99 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by James River Group Holdings, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. It operates in four divisions: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 20.34 P/E ratio. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 1.14% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. for 522,574 shares. Cortina Asset Management Llc owns 356,357 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has 0.85% invested in the company for 647,696 shares. The Massachusetts-based Frontier Capital Management Co Llc has invested 0.51% in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners Llc, a Us-based fund reported 965,240 shares.

