National Pension Service Continues to Hold Stake in Global Pmts (GPN); Modera Wealth Management Has Decreased International Business Machs (IBM) Stake by $932,696 as Market Valuation Rose

National Pension Service increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 16.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 32,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 222,415 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.62 million, up from 190,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.15M shares traded or 44.27% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 42.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 6,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,274 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28 million, down from 16,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $143.61. About 1.99 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 30/05/2018 – Fujitsu, IBM Join Actifio Data Driven 2018 As Premier Sponsors; 15/05/2018 – Veridium to Use IBM Blockchain Technology to Create Social and Environmental Impact Tokens

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.30 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $547.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 23,967 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $114.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 6,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

National Pension Service, which manages about $29.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 5,236 shares to 181,870 shares, valued at $26.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 5,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,136 shares, and cut its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).