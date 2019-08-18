National Oilwell Varco (NOV) to pay $0.05 on Sep 27, 2019; Zealand Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares (ZEAL) Shorts Down By 0.96%

Zealand Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ZEAL) had a decrease of 0.96% in short interest. ZEAL’s SI was 134,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.96% from 135,400 shares previously. With 13,700 avg volume, 10 days are for Zealand Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s short sellers to cover ZEAL’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $21.11. About 30,150 shares traded or 127.51% up from the average. Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) has risen 52.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEAL News: 22/03/2018 – Zealand Pharma convenes its Annual General Meeting 2018; 07/03/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA 2017 REVENUE DKK 139.8 MILLION/USD; 31/05/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA ON TRACK TO INITIATE GLEPAGLUTIDE PHASE 3 IN 2H; 12/04/2018 – Zealand Pharma will attend the Kempen Life Science Conference on April 18, 2018 in Amsterdam; 31/05/2018 – Zealand Pharma to present new clinical Phase 2 results on glepaglutide for the treatment of short bowel syndrome at the DDW con; 07/03/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA DOESN’T PROVIDE 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – Zealand and Roche Diabetes Care Enter Phase 3 Study Collaboration for Treatment of Congenital Hyperinsulinism With Dasiglucagon; 26/04/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA A/S ZELA.CO – SCIENTIFIC ADVICE WITH EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) IS ONGOING WITH AN EXPECTED OUTCOME BY MID-2018; 20/03/2018 – Zealand Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA COMPLETES SECOND PHASE 3 TRIAL W/ DASIGLUCAGON

Among 5 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. National Oilwell Varco has $35 highest and $2500 lowest target. $29.50’s average target is 58.26% above currents $18.64 stock price. National Oilwell Varco had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $3400 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. Barclays Capital maintained National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) earned “Positive” rating by Susquehanna on Monday, August 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold National Oilwell Varco, Inc. shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.16% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Amalgamated Bancorporation invested in 48,359 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, British Columbia Mgmt Corp has 0.02% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 114,223 shares. Raymond James Inc reported 37,538 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.02% or 622,154 shares. Research has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Adams Natural Resource Fund, Maryland-based fund reported 109,000 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 138,966 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc owns 0.19% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 499,430 shares. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0.01% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 2.18 million shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab stated it has 60,423 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 27,705 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Conning reported 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Bokf Na invested in 7,648 shares or 0% of the stock. Iowa Bancorporation has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, makes, and sells systems and components used in gas and oil drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.19 billion. It operates through three divisions: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It currently has negative earnings. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, makes, rents, and sells various equipment and technologies.

