National Oilwell Varco (NOV) to pay $0.05 on Sep 27, 2019; Concho Resources (CXO) Shorts Raised By 9.54%

National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:NOV) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. National Oilwell Varco Inc’s current price of $20.62 translates into 0.24% yield. National Oilwell Varco Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.62. About 5.09 million shares traded or 10.88% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) had an increase of 9.54% in short interest. CXO’s SI was 7.58M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.54% from 6.92 million shares previously. With 1.96M avg volume, 4 days are for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)’s short sellers to cover CXO’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.07% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $69.44. About 7.47M shares traded or 206.30% up from the average. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 30/03/2018 – Concho Resources’ (CXO) CEO Tim Leach on Concho Resources Acquisition of RSP Permian (Transcript); 28/03/2018 – Shale Producer Concho Buys Rival RSP Permian in $8 Billion Deal; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Buy RSP Permian in Deal Valued at $9.5B; 30/03/2018 – As shale wells grow longer, buyouts attract hemmed in oil producers; 28/03/2018 – $9.5 Billion Purchase by Concho Is Latest Sign of West Texas Oil Boom; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 78C; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach, source says [00:45 BST29 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/05/2018 – 3G ADDED CXO, DWDP, DE, FB, STLD IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – U.S. oil producer costs climb with more drilling -Fed Survey

Among 5 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. National Oilwell Varco has $35 highest and $2500 lowest target. $29.50's average target is 43.06% above currents $20.62 stock price. National Oilwell Varco had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of NOV in report on Wednesday, July 31 with "Outperform" rating. The firm has "Positive" rating by Susquehanna given on Monday, August 12. The stock of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) earned "Buy" rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 31.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, makes, and sells systems and components used in gas and oil drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.47 billion. It operates through three divisions: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It currently has negative earnings. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, makes, rents, and sells various equipment and technologies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Concho Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.50 billion. The companyÂ’s principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. It has a 26.66 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were 720.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Among 8 analysts covering Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Concho Resources has $16500 highest and $6400 lowest target. $123.13's average target is 77.32% above currents $69.44 stock price. Concho Resources had 17 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) on Monday, June 24 with "Buy" rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of CXO in report on Tuesday, August 6 to "Underweight" rating. Bank of America maintained it with "Buy" rating and $13600 target in Thursday, August 1 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.