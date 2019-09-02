National Oilwell Varco (NOV) to pay $0.05 on Sep 27, 2019; Aristotle Capital Management Has Decreased Its Ansys (ANSS) Holding

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased Ansys Inc (ANSS) stake by 0.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 11,852 shares as Ansys Inc (ANSS)’s stock rose 5.51%. The Aristotle Capital Management Llc holds 2.62 million shares with $477.91M value, down from 2.63M last quarter. Ansys Inc now has $16.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $206.56. About 472,428 shares traded or 7.59% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner

National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:NOV) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. National Oilwell Varco Inc’s current price of $20.43 translates into 0.24% yield. National Oilwell Varco Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 3.90M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN

Among 5 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. National Oilwell Varco has $35 highest and $2500 lowest target. $29.50’s average target is 44.40% above currents $20.43 stock price. National Oilwell Varco had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $35 target in Monday, April 15 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, August 12 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 31. Citigroup upgraded National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy” rating.

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is There Any Hope for Oilfield Services Companies? – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “7 Big Oil & Gas Stocks Analysts Want You to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Has National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Got Enough Cash? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Cheap Gold and Silver Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV): Is Breakeven Near? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold National Oilwell Varco, Inc. shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Serv has invested 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 0% or 219,566 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 0.08% or 127,855 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 148 shares. Iowa Bancshares holds 0.2% or 16,153 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 186,800 shares. First Personal Fincl holds 81 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James And Associate Limited Liability owns 11,232 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 8,278 are owned by Horizon Invests Ltd Company. 677,087 are owned by Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability. Bluemountain Limited Liability Com holds 21,793 shares. Opportunities Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 6.9% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 111,637 shares. Argent Trust owns 8,844 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Limited holds 0.03% or 183,476 shares. S&Co Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,168 shares.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, makes, and sells systems and components used in gas and oil drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.52 billion. It operates through three divisions: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It currently has negative earnings. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, makes, rents, and sells various equipment and technologies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 1,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc World Markets holds 0.03% or 20,306 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 4,898 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.27% or 42,412 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,346 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 140,913 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc reported 1.54% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Crestwood Advisors Grp Inc Lc reported 1,200 shares. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America accumulated 237 shares. Gulf Interest Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.06% or 18,916 shares. Tompkins invested in 331 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 234,868 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Com invested in 1,458 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lpl Financial Ltd has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $82.08M for 51.64 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like ANSYS, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ANSS) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ansys (ANSS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ANSYS to Host 2019 Investor Day on September 12th – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ANSYS (ANSS) Q2 Earnings Grow & Beat Estimates, View Raised – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased Novartis Ag stake by 20,396 shares to 68,454 valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC) stake by 602,311 shares and now owns 7.68M shares. Basf Se Spons Adr (BASFY) was raised too.