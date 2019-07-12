National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Stake Raised by Centurylink Investment Management Company; Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Holder Real Estate Management Services Has Decreased Position as Shares Rose

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 38.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 12,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,490 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 31,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.06. About 2.79 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) by 26.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 112,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 316,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, down from 428,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Empire State Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.98. About 573,072 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 8.36% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.79% the S&P500.

