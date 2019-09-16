National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Stake Has Boosted by Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund; Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) Valuation Declined While Harbourvest Partners Cut Position

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 178,595 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97 million, up from 155,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.14B market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 1.73M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14

Harbourvest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) by 63.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbourvest Partners Llc sold 198,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 113,586 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 311,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbourvest Partners Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.7. About 126,159 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Provides Component Products to Certain ZTE Supply Chain Partners Which Is Estimated in 2017 to Have Been 3% of Total Rev; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Had Expected Up to 5% of Annualized Rev From ZTE, Supply Chain Partners Which Will Not Be Realized; 21/04/2018 – DJ NeoPhotonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPTN); 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 34c-Loss 24c; 22/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – DIRECT REVENUE FROM ZTE DURING FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY 1% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Issues Statement Regarding U.S. Department of Commerce Ruling on ZTE; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C TO 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS:DIRECT REV. FROM ZTE IN FY2017 WAS 1% OF TOTAL REV

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

