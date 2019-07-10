National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Shareholder Waddell & Reed Financial Increased Its Position by $423,930; Cim Boosted Holding in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 16,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 183,570 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89 million, up from 167,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $22.06. About 1.89 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $131.23. About 384,198 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $272.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 9,905 shares to 9,526 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everbridge Inc by 56,093 shares to 326,006 shares, valued at $24.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 285,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 681,647 shares, and cut its stake in Fts International Inc.

