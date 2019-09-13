National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Shareholder Qv Investors Has Cut Position; Sabal Trust Co Cut Its Holding in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by $24.40 Million as Stock Price Declined

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 97.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 369,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 9,920 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $661,000, down from 379,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $65.93. About 793,643 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 69.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 487,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 216,646 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82M, down from 703,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.97. About 1.39M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 16,950 shares to 280,050 shares, valued at $28.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,260 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.42M for 15.12 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Focused Wealth has invested 0.07% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Camarda Financial Advsr Llc accumulated 29 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Bank & Trust Usa holds 0.09% or 9,336 shares. Capital Wealth Planning has 0.02% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 4,434 shares. 12,551 were accumulated by Savings Bank Of The West. Hrt accumulated 8,085 shares. Massachusetts-based Birch Hill Inv Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 15,963 are held by Patten Group. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 5,000 shares. Shelton Capital reported 0.5% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 7,120 are owned by Fiera. Tru Communication Of Virginia Va holds 0.06% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 7,468 shares. Lincoln Natl Corporation accumulated 5,851 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cypress Gp invested in 20,082 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Richard C Young & Limited invested in 0.61% or 47,922 shares.

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $726.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 27,300 shares to 115,580 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 169,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 453,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Florida-based Raymond James Advisors has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Btim Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 127,570 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board has 50,361 shares. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora stated it has 2,454 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cipher Limited Partnership reported 10,592 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Fincl Bank has invested 0.03% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0.12% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 15,085 shares. Buckhead Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 46,305 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Co owns 3,900 shares. Moreover, Van Eck has 0.19% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited invested in 20,367 shares. Perkins Coie Tru reported 1,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Whittier Of Nevada has 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 106 shares.

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on October, 24. NOV’s profit will be $34.72M for 63.81 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.