National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Shareholder Pzena Investment Management Raised Its Position; Duke Energy New (DUK) Shareholder Hamel Associates Has Cut Stake by $305,190 as Market Value Declined

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 31.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 3.96M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 16.61M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $442.46M, up from 12.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.94. About 1.92 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 3,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 8,430 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $759,000, down from 11,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $94.07. About 1.07 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 27/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROPOSES RATE INCREASE IN SOUTH CAROLINA; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.25B for 13.59 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Hurricane Dorian begins to impact NC; Duke Energy warns hundreds of thousands could lose power – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 â€œBoringâ€ Stocks With Exciting Prospects – Investorplace.com” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Dorian strengthens as it arrives in the Carolinas; A new kind of shop for SouthPark? – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “NC attorney general to fight Piedmont Natural Gas’ proposed rate hike – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “National Oilwell Varco Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is There Any Hope for Oilfield Services Companies? – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “7 Big Oil & Gas Stocks Analysts Want You to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 21, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Bluebird, Genmab, GTT, Humana, News Corp, NOV, ONEOK, Symantec, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

