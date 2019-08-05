National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Shareholder Mountain Lake Investment Management Increased Holding by $1.12 Million; Citigroup Lowered Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA) Position by $359,580

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) by 33.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 11,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 23,298 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $702,000, down from 35,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Heritage Finl Corp Wash for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.16. About 132,139 shares traded or 3.70% up from the average. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 508,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53 million, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $22.09. About 7.43M shares traded or 55.83% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00 million and $272.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 40,000 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $12.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vertex One Asset Mgmt holds 0.18% or 31,500 shares. Verition Fund Limited Company stated it has 48,711 shares. S&Co holds 0.13% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 43,168 shares. Aqr Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 505,477 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 1,972 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Trillium Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 26,320 shares. Opportunities Capital Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 111,637 shares or 6.9% of the stock. Sei Investments Communications accumulated 545,289 shares. Ameritas holds 6,807 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). First Interstate Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 220 shares. Johnson Finance Grp owns 557 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com owns 58,397 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 0.02% or 7,650 shares. Asset Management Inc owns 9,257 shares.

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, down 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $17.71M for 14.15 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.63% EPS growth.