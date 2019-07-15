National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Shareholder Centurylink Investment Management Company Upped Its Stake by $313,690 as Share Value Declined; Bowling Portfolio Management Holding in Cdw (CDW) Raised as Stock Price Rose

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 38.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 12,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,490 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 31,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.66. About 2.60M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 34.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 13,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,849 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, up from 39,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $115.25. About 559,038 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 32.88% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW)

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15,323 shares to 81,599 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 3,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,521 shares, and cut its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Rent-A-Center, Comcast, Group 1 Automotive, CDW and Target – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CDW Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CDW Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Net Sales – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Picks 30 Stocks for 2021 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is CDW (CDW) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Invest Management Ltd holds 0% or 7 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 21,870 shares. 1.02M are owned by Arrowmark Colorado Company. 5,210 were accumulated by Manchester Capital Mgmt Llc. Bokf Na reported 0.15% stake. Atwood And Palmer holds 5.48% or 401,514 shares. 1.11 million are held by Ameriprise Financial. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Inc accumulated 5,490 shares. Moreover, Alpha Windward Limited Liability has 0.32% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 4,980 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Raymond James Trust Na owns 4,234 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Enterprise Fincl Services Corp owns 37 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 469,946 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 6,236 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.92 million activity. 14,900 shares were sold by CORLEY CHRISTINA M, worth $1.38 million on Tuesday, February 12. 10,000 shares valued at $894,930 were sold by ECKROTE DOUGLAS E on Friday, February 8. $360,800 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) was sold by ROTHER CHRISTINA V. on Monday, February 11. $1.49M worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) was sold by Richards Thomas E on Tuesday, February 12.