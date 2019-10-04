National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Position Raised by Dodge & Cox; Walthausen & Company Holding in M/I Homes (MHO) Trimmed as Market Value Rose

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 32.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 5.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 22.21 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $493.62M, up from 16.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.96. About 54,040 shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 14,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The institutional investor held 414,134 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.82M, down from 428,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 141,675 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $123.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/T (NYSE:BK) by 3.71 million shares to 46.34M shares, valued at $2.05B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3.76M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 404,391 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsr Lc invested in 0% or 337,176 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Lc has invested 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Fukoku Mutual Life Company invested in 0.01% or 3,900 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 47,187 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 711,598 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc reported 10.99M shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.04% or 17,972 shares in its portfolio. Academy Management Tx holds 1.88% or 378,038 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management One Company reported 200,941 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.05% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 120,666 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Oregon-based Mengis Management has invested 0.22% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Tudor Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 183,800 shares. Vigilant Management Lc, a Maine-based fund reported 32 shares.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.73 million for 8.88 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

