National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Position Maintained by Zeke Capital Advisors Llc; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Destination Wealth Management Cut Position

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 60.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 79,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 211,854 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71 million, up from 131,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 1.84M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 56,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 194,749 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.82 million, down from 251,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $78.49. About 2.34 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings expected after the market close; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS ITS ONLY CORRESPONDENCE WITH CFIUS “WAS IN RESPONSE TO CFIUS INQUIRIES ABOUT BROADCOM’S NOMINATION OF DIRECTORS TO THE QUALCOMM BOARD”; 21/03/2018 – TechRadar: Exclusive: The foldable Samsung Galaxy X won’t release in 2018, says Qualcomm; 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tie-up; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM GETS PRESIDENTIAL ORDER PROHIBITING PROPOSED TAKEOVER; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Says Will ‘Focus’R&D’ Spend at Qualcomm — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Tale of woe for Hock Tan and his shattered Qualcomm dream; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS WORKFORCE REDUCTION NEEDED FOR LONG-TERM GROWTH

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Multi has 25,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 616,472 were reported by Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 7,238 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co holds 1.50 million shares. Zeke Cap Ltd reported 98,390 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Essex Financial Incorporated owns 3,477 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability reported 334,046 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited reported 0.08% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 0.13% or 2.90M shares. Shine Investment Advisory reported 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 39,758 were accumulated by Dupont Cap. 16,722 were reported by Qs Investors Ltd Com. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 39,400 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Clear Street Markets Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 145,524 shares.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSB) by 19,374 shares to 589,008 shares, valued at $30.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 55,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.68 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

