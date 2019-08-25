National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Position Held by Dodge & Cox; Renasant (RNST) Shareholder Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Upped Its Stake by $330,462

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Renasant Corp (RNST) by 134.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 10,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 17,459 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $591,000, up from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Renasant Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $32.08. About 167,028 shares traded. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 19.71% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – PROPOSED MERGER HAS BEEN APPROVED UNANIMOUSLY BY EACH COMPANY’S BOARD; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – MERGER EXPECTED TO HAVE A SUBSTANTIAL POSITIVE LONG-TERM IMPACT ON RENASANT; 28/03/2018 – Renasant Corp and Brand Group Holdings, Inc. to Merge in $452.9M Deal; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – EXCLUDING ONE-TIME TRANSACTION COSTS, MERGER IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO RENASANT’S ESTIMATED EARNINGS; 24/04/2018 – RENASANT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.20/SHARE FROM $0.19; EST. $0.19; 02/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on Renasant Corporation’s Acquisition of Brand Group Holdings, Inc; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – TRANSACTION’S FINAL PRICING IS CONTINGENT (AND SUBJECT TO REDUCTION ONLY) UPON BRAND’S DIVESTITURE OF CERTAIN ASSETS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Renasant; 28/03/2018 – Renasant Corporation and Brand Group Holdings, Inc. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement; 30/04/2018 – Renasant: Waycaster Will Retain President Title

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 586,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 16.72 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445.44 million, up from 16.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $18.71. About 5.50M shares traded or 19.36% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

More notable recent Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Renasant Corporation Completes Merger with Brand Group Holdings, Inc. – PR Newswire” on September 04, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “TIME magazine’s Money.com Names Renasant Best Bank in the South – PR Newswire” published on October 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “RNST Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Perry Joins Renasant as Chief Corporate Banking Officer – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Renasant (RNST) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Tale of the Tape – NASDAQ” with publication date: October 09, 2014.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexa Resources Sa by 136,580 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Copper Miners Etf by 497,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 518,242 shares, and cut its stake in Core (NASDAQ:CORE).

