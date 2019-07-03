National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Position Held by Centurylink Investment Management Company; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Rothschild Investment Raised Its Stake

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 38.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 12,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,490 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 31,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 1.31 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q

Rothschild Investment Corp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 21.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp bought 2,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,878 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, up from 11,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $202.51. About 826,178 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 67,307 shares. Natixis invested in 0.07% or 419,473 shares. Old Natl Bancshares In reported 8,470 shares. 68 were reported by Endurance Wealth. 18 are held by Qci Asset Mgmt Ny. Valueworks Limited Liability Com invested in 1.16% or 65,160 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Heartland Advisors holds 26,099 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Federated Pa reported 0% stake. Korea Inv Corp accumulated 142,698 shares. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.38% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 46,240 shares. Welch Forbes Lc holds 0.05% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 81,750 shares. Hap Trading Lc accumulated 16,165 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 109,311 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. $858,097 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph on Tuesday, February 12.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10B and $852.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc Co by 14,620 shares to 82,671 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

