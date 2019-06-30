National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Position Has Increased by Ruffer Llp; Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Lowered Its Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Holding by $501,012 as Valuation Rose

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 970,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.02 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.04M, up from 6.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.58B market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $22.23. About 5.07 million shares traded or 13.63% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 83,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,169 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104,000, down from 99,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $497.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 825,975 shares traded or 210.87% up from the average. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 8.04% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: BW LPG Offered Dorian Hldrs 2.05 Shrs of BW LPG for Each Shr of Dorian; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Has Entered Into a $70M Sale and Bareboat Charter Arrangement for the Corvette; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – BW LPG’S PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE DORIAN REPRESENTS A VALUE OF USD $7.86 PER SHARE OF DORIAN; 29/05/2018 – Gas-Shipping Company BW LPG Makes Buyout Bid for Dorian LPG; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG IN MOU WITH HYUNDAI GLOBAL SERVICE ON UPGRADES; 30/05/2018 – BW LPG SEES OPEX AT ABOUT $8,000 PER DAY PER VESSEL GOING FORWARD, EXCLUDING DRY DOCKING AND GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES -CEO; 21/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: The politics of Dorian Gray; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG – UPGRADING CO’S VLGCS’ MAIN ENGINES TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY USING LPG AS FUEL IN ANTICIPATION OF REGULATIONS TO REDUCE SULPHUR EMISSIONS; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – DORIAN SHAREHOLDERS WOULD HAVE 45% OWNERSHIP OF LARGER COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum Of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service Co., Ltd. To Cooperate On Vessel Upgrades

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28 billion and $46.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.06 EPS, up 114.63% or $0.47 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. LPG’s profit will be $3.31M for 37.58 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Dorian LPG Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -127.27% EPS growth.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 28,000 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $361,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 2,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,616 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).