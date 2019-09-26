National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Holding Maintained by St Germain D J Co Inc; Oppenheimer & Company Maintains Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 14,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 314,626 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.99M, up from 299,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 3.54M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 1,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 8,023 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51 million, up from 6,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $5.34 during the last trading session, reaching $281.31. About 648,860 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 15/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 16/05/2018 – DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) SHOWED POSITIVE PHASE 3 RESULTS IN; 21/03/2018 – $REGN $ALNY NASH collaboration; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION DEMONSTRATES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS IN PHASE 3 NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY TRIAL; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts to Pass on Savings to Eligible Patients From Participating Comml Health Plans

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $917.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Interm Corp Bond Etf (VCIT) by 13,727 shares to 710,799 shares, valued at $63.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Cmbs Etf (CMBS) by 11,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 418,930 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Diversified Equity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 8,459 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.02% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 19,400 shares. Moors And Cabot Incorporated holds 25,481 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.02% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 657,900 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0.01% or 497,833 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity has 0.08% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Goldman Sachs reported 1.75 million shares. M&R Management reported 51 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 15,733 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs has invested 0.04% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 42,475 shares. 472,172 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 183,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oakworth Capital owns 419 shares. Lyrical Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.7% or 5.53M shares.

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “National Oilwell Varco Awarded Equipment Package and Design Orders for One of World’s Largest Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessels – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “National Oilwell Varco: The Free Fall Begins – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “NOV expands cost-reduction efforts, could make divestments – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sanofi : US District Court invalidates Amgen patent claims targeting PCSK9 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Regeneron Is Still A Deep Value Play – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Educational Campaign Helps Teens and Their Caregivers Tackle Everyday Challenges of Living with Moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RGR, KMX, REGN – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: QCOM, PBYI, REGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $48.61 million activity.