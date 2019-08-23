National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Holding Maintained by Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc; Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Boosted Position in Netflix (NFLX) as Stock Declined

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 508,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53 million, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $18.82. About 2.65 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05 million, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $291.72. About 3.99 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix Top Estimates for Quarter, Projects Continued Gains; 09/03/2018 – The Obamas might be Netflix’s newest producers:; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Netflix Upgrades Due to Expectations for Continuing Strong Momentum of Global Subscriber and Rev Growth Intermediate-term; 13/03/2018 – Netflix Paid Claire Foy, Queen on `The Crown,’ Less Than Her On-Screen Husband; 21/05/2018 – Netflix’s CEO boils down the success of his billion-dollar businesses to one ancient decision-making strategy: “first principles” thinking. via @CNBCMakeIt; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: INVESTING MORE IN TECHNOLOGY FOR CONTENT PRODUCTION; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Meet the Redstones, YouTube’s new music app, Netflix’s Obama deal; 21/05/2018 – The mental strategy Netflix CEO Reed Hastings used to grow a billion-dollar business; 18/05/2018 – Netflix Forecasts to 2023: 201 Million Streaming Subscribers by 2023, up by 82% – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX TO INCREASE ITS CONTENT INVESTMENT ACROSS EUROPE WITH PLANS TO SPEND ABOUT $1 BLN ON ORIGINAL PRODUCTIONS IN 2018 – FT, CITING

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: National Oilwell Varco, Halliburton and American Airlines – Investorplace.com” on May 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Value Idea Contest Update: July – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is There Any Hope for Oilfield Services Companies? – Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “National Oilwell Varco: The Free Fall Begins – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Offshore Drilling Recovery Is Real – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Financial Group Inc invested in 557 shares or 0% of the stock. 73,284 are held by Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership. Asset Mgmt One Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Ckw Group invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Tortoise Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Whittier Trust owns 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 908 shares. Signaturefd Lc reported 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Merian Investors (Uk) Limited stated it has 70,104 shares. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And has invested 0.03% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0% stake. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 15,855 shares. Fdx Advsrs stated it has 8,004 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thompson Rubinstein Inc Or reported 59,125 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser stated it has 12,656 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 42,341 shares.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00M and $272.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 10,000 shares to 335,000 shares, valued at $25.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 749,071 shares to 799,429 shares, valued at $52.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 126,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,669 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Netflix: A Brief But Compelling Case For Being Short – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – TQQQ, NFLX, COST, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netflix battles theaters over Scorsese film – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Bank & Trust N A owns 59 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 308 are held by First Interstate Comml Bank. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 13,804 shares. Colony Group Lc owns 13,893 shares. Moreover, Wms Prtnrs Lc has 0.09% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 997 shares. Moreover, Williams Jones Assocs Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Raymond James & Associate owns 348,559 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Blair William And Comm Il has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mufg Americas Holding holds 0% or 130 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability accumulated 220,328 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 6,934 shares. Duff & Phelps Management has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Evergreen Cap Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,062 shares. Highstreet Asset Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,326 shares.