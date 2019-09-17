National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Holding Boosted by Lyrical Asset Management Lp; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Trimmed Position

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 9,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 2.02 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.88M, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 820,249 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – GLP and Brookfield Establish 50:50 Joint Venture to Develop and Operate Rooftop Solar Projects on Logistics and Commercial Rooftops in China; 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 14/05/2018 – Caisse de Depot Adds Brookfield Asset Management: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Brookfield Asset Management’s Baa2 Rating Following Change In Applicable Rating Methodology; Short Term P-2 Rating Also Affirmed; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Will Acquire 25% Strategic Interest in Link Financial Group as Part of Agreement, With Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 90,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 5.53 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.04 million, up from 5.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.67. About 2.95M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 62,010 shares to 172,429 shares, valued at $22.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 588,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 40,279 shares to 2.19M shares, valued at $155.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens (NYSE:OI) by 148,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

