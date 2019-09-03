National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Holder Parnassus Investments Has Upped Holding by $1.91 Million as Shares Declined; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Upped Position by $1.03 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.39M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $515.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $184.65. About 2.68M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Facebook reviewing operations in Myanmar, says needs more people on the ground; 14/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg turns 34 today; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Board Will Have 7 Independent Nonemployees Directors Out of 9 Total Directors; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE PANEL ASKS FACEBOOK FOR BRIEFING ON USER DATA; 16/04/2018 – Correction to Facebook Pay Story; 05/04/2018 – Nigeria’s ex-president unaware of any Cambridge Analytica involvement in elections -spokesman; 06/03/2018 – Once Wary of Facebook and Apple, a Mill Town Tells Them to Keep Expanding; 19/04/2018 – Kate Kelland: Exclusive: Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 15/04/2018 – Zuckerberg’s dual role at Facebook helm draws more fire; 27/04/2018 – Kim-Moon Summit, Macron State Visit, Facebook Protesters: Photos

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 73,441 shares as the company's stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 11.11 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295.91 million, up from 11.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $20.02. About 937,526 shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) by 216,665 shares to 765,147 shares, valued at $19.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 91,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.