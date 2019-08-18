National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Holder Mountain Lake Investment Management Lifted Position; Honeywell International Boosted Stake in Kilroy Rlty (KRC) by $540,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 508,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53 million, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 3.58M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) by 18.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 46,454 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 39,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Kilroy Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $78.57. About 289,793 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY BOOSTS COMMON DIV 7.1%; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY, L.P. TO SELL $250M OF SR UNSECURED NOTES DUE; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – UPDATED GUIDANCE RANGE OF NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FY 2018 TO $3.49 TO $3.64 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $50 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.30% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY JULY 20, 2018; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $200 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.35% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY OCTOBER 22, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kilroy Realty, L.P.’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa2; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial Executive Daniel Kilroy Named CFO of The Year by San Diego Business; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q Rev $182.8M; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KILROY REALTY, L.P.’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT BA

Investors sentiment is 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 19 investors sold KRC shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.44% less from 101.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Ls Invest Ltd Liability invested in 5,382 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 36,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.04% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Moreover, Weiss Multi has 1.32% invested in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Daiwa Secs Gru holds 2.34% or 3.52 million shares. Blackrock Inc reported 12.21 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Citadel Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 49,842 shares. American Group Inc Inc holds 201,354 shares. Raymond James And Associate owns 44,657 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.11% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) or 12,079 shares. Zimmer Prtn LP reported 1.25M shares. Gideon Advsr holds 4,119 shares.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00M and $272.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 10,000 shares to 335,000 shares, valued at $25.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.