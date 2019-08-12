National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Holder Delta Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holder Lincoln Capital Boosted Its Holding

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 101.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 3,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 2.30 million shares traded or 38.48% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/04/2018 – POST BANK IN BULGARIA SIGNS EU58M DEAL FOR MARRIOTT HOTEL; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CONTRACT IS FOR CORPORATELY-MANAGED SITES OF MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC THROUGHOUT UNITED STATES, CANADA AND MEXICO; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – CHANGE IN COMMISSION RATES IS FOR BOOKINGS MADE ON OR AFTER APRIL 1 OF THIS YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marriott International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAR); 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Raises Quarterly Dividend to 41c From 33c; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – ASSUMES FULL YEAR 2018 GROSS FEE REVENUES WILL TOTAL $3,650 MLN TO $3,690 MLN, AN 11 TO 12 PERCENT INCREASE OVER 2017; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTL & SIMON EXPAND RELATIONSHIP

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 11,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 215,751 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, down from 227,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $20.08. About 4.23M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $696.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,194 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

