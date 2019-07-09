National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Key Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:KEG)

We will be contrasting the differences between National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) and Key Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:KEG) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Oilwell Varco Inc. 26 0.98 N/A -0.11 0.00 Key Energy Services Inc. 3 0.11 N/A -4.30 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) and Key Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:KEG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.2% Key Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -154.9% -19.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of National Oilwell Varco Inc. are 3.3 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Key Energy Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. National Oilwell Varco Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Key Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for National Oilwell Varco Inc. and Key Energy Services Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Key Energy Services Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

National Oilwell Varco Inc. has a 46.59% upside potential and an average price target of $32. Competitively Key Energy Services Inc. has an average price target of $3.88, with potential upside of 38.57%. The information presented earlier suggests that National Oilwell Varco Inc. looks more robust than Key Energy Services Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.3% of National Oilwell Varco Inc. shares and 0% of Key Energy Services Inc. shares. About 0.2% of National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.2% of Key Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Oilwell Varco Inc. -0.44% -10.24% -16.27% -29.92% -39.82% -3.85% Key Energy Services Inc. -12.88% -6.74% 62.24% -62.14% -81.05% 53.62%

For the past year National Oilwell Varco Inc. had bearish trend while Key Energy Services Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

National Oilwell Varco Inc. beats Key Energy Services Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components. This segment provides substructures, derricks, and masts; cranes; pipe lifting, racking, rotating, and assembly systems; fluid transfer technologies, such as mud pumps; pressure control equipment; power transmission systems; and rig instrumentation and control systems. The Rig Aftermarket segment offers spare parts; and repair and rental services, as well as technical support, field and first well support, field engineering, and customer training services. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells various equipment and technologies. This segment also provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, drilling fluids, power generation equipment, drill and wired pipes, instruments, measuring and monitoring equipment, downhole and fishing tools, hole openers, and drill bits, as well as drilling optimization and automation, tubular inspection, repair and coating, rope access inspection, and instrumentation services. The Completion and Production Solutions segment offers pressure pumping trucks, blenders, sanders, hydration units, injection units, flowlines, manifolds, and wellheads; well intervention tools; onshore production, including composite pipes, surface transfer and progressive cavity pumps, reciprocating pumps, pressure vessels, and artificial lift systems; and offshore production comprising floating production systems, and subsea production technologies. The company was founded in 1862 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor. It operates through U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International segments. The U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services, such as recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools, as well as well testing services; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, foam air units, and frac stack equipment used to support hydraulic fracturing operations and the associated flowback of frac fluids, proppants, oil, and natural gas. The International segment develops hardware and software related to oilfield service equipment controls, data acquisition, and digital information flow. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.