National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Both National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) and Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Oilwell Varco Inc. 26 0.96 N/A -0.11 0.00 Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 9 0.47 N/A -1.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of National Oilwell Varco Inc. and Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has National Oilwell Varco Inc. and Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.2% Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -7%

Risk & Volatility

National Oilwell Varco Inc. has a beta of 1.2 and its 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.’s 23.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Liquidity

National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. are 2.8 and 2.7 respectively. National Oilwell Varco Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for National Oilwell Varco Inc. and Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s average target price is $31.25, while its potential upside is 46.51%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.3% of National Oilwell Varco Inc. shares and 67.7% of Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of National Oilwell Varco Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.4% are Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Oilwell Varco Inc. -0.44% -10.24% -16.27% -29.92% -39.82% -3.85% Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. -0.24% -3.76% -12.81% 0.72% -15.18% 16.9%

For the past year National Oilwell Varco Inc. had bearish trend while Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

National Oilwell Varco Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components. This segment provides substructures, derricks, and masts; cranes; pipe lifting, racking, rotating, and assembly systems; fluid transfer technologies, such as mud pumps; pressure control equipment; power transmission systems; and rig instrumentation and control systems. The Rig Aftermarket segment offers spare parts; and repair and rental services, as well as technical support, field and first well support, field engineering, and customer training services. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells various equipment and technologies. This segment also provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, drilling fluids, power generation equipment, drill and wired pipes, instruments, measuring and monitoring equipment, downhole and fishing tools, hole openers, and drill bits, as well as drilling optimization and automation, tubular inspection, repair and coating, rope access inspection, and instrumentation services. The Completion and Production Solutions segment offers pressure pumping trucks, blenders, sanders, hydration units, injection units, flowlines, manifolds, and wellheads; well intervention tools; onshore production, including composite pipes, surface transfer and progressive cavity pumps, reciprocating pumps, pressure vessels, and artificial lift systems; and offshore production comprising floating production systems, and subsea production technologies. The company was founded in 1862 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures for customers in the oil and gas, and marine industries in the United States. The company fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules; produces and repairs pressure vessels used in the oil and gas industry; fabricates various other types of steel structures; and provides onshore and offshore scaffolding and piping insulation services. It also fabricates and repairs offshore supply vessels, anchor handling vessels, lift boats, tugboats, towboats, barges, and other marine vessels; constructs dry docks to lift marine vessels; and offers steel repair, blasting and painting, electrical systems repair, and machinery and piping system repairs, as well as propeller, shaft, and rudder reconditioning. In addition, the company provides interconnect piping services on offshore platforms and inshore structures; fabricates pressure vessels and packaged skid units; and on-site construction and maintenance services, as well as offers conversion projects. It serves oil and gas companies and their contractors, petrochemical, marine, offshore support, offshore and inland barge, support vessel operators, offshore construction contractors, alternative energy, and diving companies, as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy, and state and local governmental agencies and their contractors. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.