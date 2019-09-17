National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Reaches $22.42 After 7.00% Down Move; United Rentals Has 0.82 Sentiment

United Rentals Inc (URI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 210 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 257 sold and trimmed holdings in United Rentals Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 63.72 million shares, down from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding United Rentals Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 7 to 10 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 62 Reduced: 195 Increased: 137 New Position: 73.

The stock of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.15% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $22.42. About 958,091 shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig ConstructionThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $8.65 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $20.85 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NOV worth $605.64M less.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 7.7% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. for 243,605 shares. Theleme Partners Llp owns 1.07 million shares or 6.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Elm Ridge Management Llc has 6.77% invested in the company for 63,344 shares. The Illinois-based Anchor Bolt Capital Lp has invested 6.3% in the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,594 shares.

The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $125.97. About 333,413 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (URI) has declined 12.99% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.91M for 5.49 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. The company has market cap of $9.72 billion. It operates in two divisions, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. It has a 9.35 P/E ratio. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, makes, and sells equipment and components used in gas and oil drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.65 billion. It operates through four divisions: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components.

Among 6 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. National Oilwell Varco has $35 highest and $2400 lowest target. $27.57’s average target is 22.97% above currents $22.42 stock price. National Oilwell Varco had 12 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 15 by Raymond James. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 5 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 12 with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The company was upgraded on Monday, August 12 by Susquehanna.