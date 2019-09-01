National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) and Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) Comparison side by side

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) and Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Oilwell Varco Inc. 24 0.87 N/A -0.11 0.00 Precision Drilling Corporation 2 0.00 N/A -0.65 0.00

In table 1 we can see National Oilwell Varco Inc. and Precision Drilling Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.2% Precision Drilling Corporation 0.00% -13.6% -6%

Risk & Volatility

National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.3 beta. Competitively, Precision Drilling Corporation’s 124.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

3.3 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of National Oilwell Varco Inc. Its rival Precision Drilling Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. National Oilwell Varco Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Precision Drilling Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for National Oilwell Varco Inc. and Precision Drilling Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Precision Drilling Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 44.40% and an $29.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Precision Drilling Corporation is $2.53, which is potential 110.83% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Precision Drilling Corporation seems more appealing than National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both National Oilwell Varco Inc. and Precision Drilling Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 96.9% and 45.9% respectively. About 0.3% of National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Precision Drilling Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Oilwell Varco Inc. 8.13% 7.15% -4.41% -20.31% -50.48% -7.32% Precision Drilling Corporation -1.72% -12.31% -26.61% -18.96% -52.89% -1.72%

For the past year Precision Drilling Corporation has weaker performance than National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Summary

National Oilwell Varco Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Precision Drilling Corporation.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components. This segment provides substructures, derricks, and masts; cranes; pipe lifting, racking, rotating, and assembly systems; fluid transfer technologies, such as mud pumps; pressure control equipment; power transmission systems; and rig instrumentation and control systems. The Rig Aftermarket segment offers spare parts; and repair and rental services, as well as technical support, field and first well support, field engineering, and customer training services. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells various equipment and technologies. This segment also provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, drilling fluids, power generation equipment, drill and wired pipes, instruments, measuring and monitoring equipment, downhole and fishing tools, hole openers, and drill bits, as well as drilling optimization and automation, tubular inspection, repair and coating, rope access inspection, and instrumentation services. The Completion and Production Solutions segment offers pressure pumping trucks, blenders, sanders, hydration units, injection units, flowlines, manifolds, and wellheads; well intervention tools; onshore production, including composite pipes, surface transfer and progressive cavity pumps, reciprocating pumps, pressure vessels, and artificial lift systems; and offshore production comprising floating production systems, and subsea production technologies. The company was founded in 1862 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segmentÂ’s services include land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and refurbishment of drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated 255 land drilling rigs, including 135 in Canada; 103 in the United States; 5 in Mexico; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 5 in Kuwait; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment offers completion and workover services, and ancillary services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; snubbing units for pressure control services; camp and catering services; and water system services. This segment also engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment, and wellsite accommodations. This segment operated 196 well completion and workover service rigs, and 11 snubbing units in Canada and the United States; approximately 2,200 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 43 drilling camps and 4 base camps in Canada; and 10 large-flow wastewater treatment units, 24 pump houses, and 8 potable water production units in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.