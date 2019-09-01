National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) and Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) Comparing side by side

National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) and Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Oilwell Varco Inc. 24 0.87 N/A -0.11 0.00 Parker Drilling Company 18 0.45 N/A -24.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of National Oilwell Varco Inc. and Parker Drilling Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.2% Parker Drilling Company 0.00% -104.1% -27.3%

Liquidity

National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Parker Drilling Company are 2.5 and 2.4 respectively. National Oilwell Varco Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Parker Drilling Company.

Analyst Recommendations

National Oilwell Varco Inc. and Parker Drilling Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Parker Drilling Company 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of National Oilwell Varco Inc. is $29.5, with potential upside of 44.40%. Competitively Parker Drilling Company has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 16.96%. The information presented earlier suggests that National Oilwell Varco Inc. looks more robust than Parker Drilling Company as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.9% of National Oilwell Varco Inc. shares and 80.2% of Parker Drilling Company shares. About 0.3% of National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Parker Drilling Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Oilwell Varco Inc. 8.13% 7.15% -4.41% -20.31% -50.48% -7.32% Parker Drilling Company -1.71% -15.44% -11.02% 3.76% -94.42% -26.76%

For the past year National Oilwell Varco Inc. has stronger performance than Parker Drilling Company

Summary

National Oilwell Varco Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Parker Drilling Company.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components. This segment provides substructures, derricks, and masts; cranes; pipe lifting, racking, rotating, and assembly systems; fluid transfer technologies, such as mud pumps; pressure control equipment; power transmission systems; and rig instrumentation and control systems. The Rig Aftermarket segment offers spare parts; and repair and rental services, as well as technical support, field and first well support, field engineering, and customer training services. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells various equipment and technologies. This segment also provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, drilling fluids, power generation equipment, drill and wired pipes, instruments, measuring and monitoring equipment, downhole and fishing tools, hole openers, and drill bits, as well as drilling optimization and automation, tubular inspection, repair and coating, rope access inspection, and instrumentation services. The Completion and Production Solutions segment offers pressure pumping trucks, blenders, sanders, hydration units, injection units, flowlines, manifolds, and wellheads; well intervention tools; onshore production, including composite pipes, surface transfer and progressive cavity pumps, reciprocating pumps, pressure vessels, and artificial lift systems; and offshore production comprising floating production systems, and subsea production technologies. The company was founded in 1862 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Parker Drilling Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools to the energy industry in the United States, Russia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, Canada, and Internationally. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas. The Rental Tools Services business offers rental equipment, such as standard and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubing, pressure control equipment, including blow-out preventers, drill collars, and others; well construction services, including tubular running services and downhole tools; well intervention services comprising whipstock, fishing products, and related services; and inspection and machine shop support services for exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, and service companies on land and offshore. The company serves independent and national oil and natural gas companies, and integrated service providers. Parker Drilling Company Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.