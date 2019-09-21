National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company, National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.73% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of National Oilwell Varco Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.23% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has National Oilwell Varco Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0.00% -0.30% -0.20% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares National Oilwell Varco Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio National Oilwell Varco Inc. N/A 23 0.00 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for National Oilwell Varco Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.76 2.54

National Oilwell Varco Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $27.57, suggesting a potential upside of 22.21%. The competitors have a potential upside of 49.96%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, National Oilwell Varco Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National Oilwell Varco Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Oilwell Varco Inc. 8.13% 7.15% -4.41% -20.31% -50.48% -7.32% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year National Oilwell Varco Inc. has -7.32% weaker performance while National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s rivals have 36.00% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of National Oilwell Varco Inc. are 3.3 and 1.8. Competitively, National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s competitors have 2.59 and 1.99 for Current and Quick Ratio. National Oilwell Varco Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

National Oilwell Varco Inc. has a beta of 1.3 and its 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.72 which is 72.21% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

National Oilwell Varco Inc. does not pay a dividend.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components. This segment provides substructures, derricks, and masts; cranes; pipe lifting, racking, rotating, and assembly systems; fluid transfer technologies, such as mud pumps; pressure control equipment; power transmission systems; and rig instrumentation and control systems. The Rig Aftermarket segment offers spare parts; and repair and rental services, as well as technical support, field and first well support, field engineering, and customer training services. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells various equipment and technologies. This segment also provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, drilling fluids, power generation equipment, drill and wired pipes, instruments, measuring and monitoring equipment, downhole and fishing tools, hole openers, and drill bits, as well as drilling optimization and automation, tubular inspection, repair and coating, rope access inspection, and instrumentation services. The Completion and Production Solutions segment offers pressure pumping trucks, blenders, sanders, hydration units, injection units, flowlines, manifolds, and wellheads; well intervention tools; onshore production, including composite pipes, surface transfer and progressive cavity pumps, reciprocating pumps, pressure vessels, and artificial lift systems; and offshore production comprising floating production systems, and subsea production technologies. The company was founded in 1862 and is based in Houston, Texas.