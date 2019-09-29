National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Analysts See $0.09 EPS; Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Has 0.7 Sentiment

Analysts expect National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report $0.09 EPS on October, 24.NOV’s profit would be $34.73 million giving it 61.22 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, National Oilwell Varco, Inc.’s analysts see -325.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.04. About 2.73 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 102 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 145 sold and reduced their stakes in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 68.65 million shares, down from 71.90 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Dicks Sporting Goods Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 110 Increased: 60 New Position: 42.

Among 6 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. National Oilwell Varco has $35 highest and $2400 lowest target. $27.57’s average target is 25.09% above currents $22.04 stock price. National Oilwell Varco had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 5 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, September 12 report. As per Monday, August 12, the company rating was upgraded by Susquehanna.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold National Oilwell Varco, Inc. shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.02% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 31,459 shares. Montecito Bankshares & has invested 0.11% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Prudential Pcl reported 3.31 million shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability reported 48,287 shares. Cutter Communications Brokerage reported 23,082 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Llc accumulated 11,199 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) reported 91,192 shares. Holt Advsr Limited Dba Holt Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 21,310 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.71% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 120,000 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 689,881 shares. 3,325 are owned by Sandy Spring Savings Bank. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 2.35 million shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 40,358 shares. Riverhead Lc stated it has 23,307 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, makes, and sells equipment and components used in gas and oil drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.51 billion. It operates through four divisions: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components.

Tensile Capital Management Llc holds 6.07% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for 1.34 million shares. Rwwm Inc. owns 622,755 shares or 5.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Diversified Investment Strategies Llc has 4.22% invested in the company for 126,475 shares. The New York-based Hs Management Partners Llc has invested 2.35% in the stock. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 276,654 shares.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company has market cap of $3.64 billion. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear products and accessories. It has a 12.23 P/E ratio. The firm also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Analysts await DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. DKS’s profit will be $34.34M for 26.50 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.84% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.23% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $40.28. About 3.13 million shares traded or 36.79% up from the average. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) has risen 11.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Dick’s will destroy assault-style guns it yanked off shelves; 25/04/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING IN MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH GAMECHANGER; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – IN 2018, CO ANTICIPATES CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS & ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 09/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING SAYS IN 2018, EXPECT EXPANSION OF PRIVATE BRANDS TO HELP RESULT IN LESS MARGIN PRESSURE THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: PRIVATE-LABEL TO REACH $2B IN `RELATIVELY SHORT PERIOD’; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: GUN POLICY ACCELERATED DECLINES IN FIREARMS SALES; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 25/04/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Multi-Year Partnership Between GameChanger And The National Federation Of State High School Ass; 05/04/2018 – DICK’S Team Sports HQ Announces A.D. STARR Named the Official Ball Supplier of the Little League® World Series