National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Analysts See $-0.06 EPS; Shorts at Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) Lowered By 0.09%

Analysts expect National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report $-0.06 EPS on July, 29 after the close.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. After having $-0.20 EPS previously, National Oilwell Varco, Inc.’s analysts see -70.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $20.79. About 3.38 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) had a decrease of 0.09% in short interest. BCEI’s SI was 2.42 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.09% from 2.43 million shares previously. With 191,200 avg volume, 13 days are for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)’s short sellers to cover BCEI’s short positions. The SI to Bonanza Creek Energy Inc’s float is 15.36%. The stock decreased 4.68% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 168,843 shares traded. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) has declined 25.94% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BCEI News: 08/05/2018 – BONANZA CREEK SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 18.0 TO 18.6 MBOE/D; 27/03/2018 – European Majors Join Race for Mexico Oil Bonanza in Gulf Waters; 05/04/2018 – Bonanza Creek appoints Eric Greager as CEO; 30/04/2018 – Bonanza day of deals hits $120bn as pace of M&A breaks records; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 14/03/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC – QTRLY PRODUCTION VOLUMES OF 14.8 MBOE PER DAY; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 05/04/2018 – Bonanza Creek Energy Names Eric T. Greager CEO; 17/05/2018 – THE MANGROVE PARTNERS MASTER FUND – PREVIOUSLY REPORTED AN 8.9 PCT STAKE IN BONANZA CREEK ENERGY AS OF NOV 27, 2017 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Australia Holds Interest Rate as Employment Bonanza Winds Down

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $415.58 million. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It has a 2.82 P/E ratio. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas.

More notable recent Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Hedge Funds Really Like Petmed Express Inc (PETS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bonanza Creek Energy Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Operational Update – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bonanza Creek Announces New $350 Million Borrowing Base – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bonanza Creek Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, makes, and sells equipment and components used in gas and oil drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.02 billion. It operates through four divisions: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components.

Among 3 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. National Oilwell Varco had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 07/15/2019: CCJ,CRZO,CPE,NOV – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sun Communities Inc (SUI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Avista Files Annual Rate Adjustments in Idaho – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.