National Oilwell Varco Com (NOV) Holder Energy Opportunities Capital Management Cut Its Holding as Stock Value Declined; Manchester Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Intel (INTC)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Com (NOV) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 67,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 111,637 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, down from 179,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.33. About 2.22M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 5,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 45,444 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 39,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 12.49M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Intel casts doubt on report of interest in Broadcom; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 30/03/2018 – INTEL FILES PATENT FOR ENERGY-EFFICIENT BITCOIN MINING: CRN; 03/04/2018 – Supermicro First-to-Market with IoT Embedded Solutions optimized for New 8th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 15/05/2018 – ON24 Names Ian Halifax Chief Financial Officer as Company Accelerates Growth; 28/03/2018 – Samsung Dethrones Intel As Leader In Global Chip Sales — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent (Video); 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78 million and $43.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $783.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 811 shares to 4,933 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,141 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

