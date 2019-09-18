National Oilwell Var (NOV) Holder Cna Financial Lifted Position; As Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Share Value Declined, Mcdonald Capital Investors Lifted Stake

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc increased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc bought 7,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The hedge fund held 270,852 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.16M, up from 263,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.83. About 642,788 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in National Oilwell Var (NOV) by 83.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 59,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 130,318 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90 million, up from 71,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in National Oilwell Var for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 2.33 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M

More notable recent Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Core Labs – The Motley Fool” on December 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Core Labs: Great Fiscal Discipline, Terrible Market To Be In – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Core Laboratories – Motley Fool” on January 12, 2019. More interesting news about Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Core Labs Stock Is Spiking Today – Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Core Laboratories NV (CLB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold CLB shares while 81 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 42.56 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com has 259 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connable Office Incorporated, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,836 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 7,704 shares. 56,071 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset. Blair William Il holds 5,123 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stevens Capital Mngmt LP accumulated 21,381 shares. 262 were reported by Com Of Vermont. Virtu Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Natixis LP accumulated 83,333 shares. Franklin Resources Inc stated it has 1.15M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Monroe Retail Bank And Tru Mi holds 0.15% or 8,845 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). 77 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Quantbot Tech L P, New York-based fund reported 26,533 shares.

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc, which manages about $914.34M and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 175,292 shares to 2.38M shares, valued at $190.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 25,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust declares $0.069 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 China Stocks Getting Slammed as Trump Wages Currency War – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LMP Capital and Income Fund goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NewsBreak: Apple Unveils New iPhones; AppleTV+ to Launch on Nov. 1 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $481.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 26,901 shares to 70,041 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argo Group Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:AGII) by 4,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,245 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 2.11 million shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 191,242 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, D E Shaw & has 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 61,222 shares. Bessemer Group Inc reported 69,601 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Park National Corp Oh accumulated 55,736 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.03% or 18.82 million shares in its portfolio. 90,922 were reported by Earnest Partners Ltd Liability. United Cap Advisers Lc has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Lyrical Asset Mngmt LP invested 1.7% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Guggenheim Cap owns 122,260 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 237,041 were reported by Arizona State Retirement. Ally Fin Inc stated it has 0.1% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Raymond James & Assocs owns 0.01% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 310,546 shares. City Com invested in 122 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 42,475 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.