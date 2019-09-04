National Oil Well Varco (NOV) Shareholder Hutchinson Capital Management Boosted Stake by $4.33 Million; As Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Stock Price Rose, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Cut Holding by $3.03 Million

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in National Oil Well Varco (NOV) by 97.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 166,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 336,632 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97 million, up from 170,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in National Oil Well Varco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 4.15M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 47.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 275,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 307,250 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, down from 582,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49B market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $19.2. About 1.25 million shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP LSCC.O SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT DARIN G. BILLERBECK TO RETIRE; 14/05/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Announces Management Cease Trading Order is Revoked; 08/05/2018 – Lattice Engines and Engagio Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Personalized and Scalable ABM Programs; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Board Commences CEO Search; 12/03/2018 – Lattice CEO Billerbeck To Retire, COO Hawk Named As Interim Chief Executive — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Size of Board to Temporarily Increase From Eight to 11 Directors; 15/04/2018 – SXY:BPT:TRANSFER OF LATTICE GAS FREE-CARRY TO WESTERN FLANK; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $98M-$102M; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR NAMES GLEN HAWK INTERIM CEO

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads (NYSE:HSBC) by 66,050 shares to 131,999 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

