National Oil Well Varco (NOV) Position Maintained by Hutchinson Capital Management; Piper Jaffray Cos Com (PJC) Holding Raised by Pinebridge Investments Lp

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos Com (PJC) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 4,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 21,503 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 17,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Piper Jaffray Cos Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $999.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $70.36. About 62,227 shares traded. Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has risen 1.69% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PJC News: 05/03/2018 VALEANT: PIPER SAYS INSUFFICIENT DIFFERENTIATION, AVAILABILITY OF GENERICS, BRAND COMPETITION, HEAVY PAYER CONTRACTING RENDER LONGER-TERM TARGETS UNREALISTIC; 28/03/2018 – Review: A Blistering Billie Piper Unravels Brilliantly in `Yerma’; 31/05/2018 – bluebird bio Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 27/03/2018 – Accord Project Announces New Members in Major International Law Firms Ashurst, DLA Piper, Fasken, Orrick and Simmons & Simmons

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in National Oil Well Varco (NOV) by 97.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 166,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 336,632 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97 million, up from 170,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in National Oil Well Varco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 3.00 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $4.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc Cl A (NYSE:CBG) by 12,436 shares to 59,472 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cryolife Inc Com (NYSE:CRY) by 24,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,953 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF).

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads (NYSE:HSBC) by 66,050 shares to 131,999 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

