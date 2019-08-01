National Oil Well Varco (NOV) Market Value Declined While Hutchinson Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $4.33 Million; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Cut Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Stake by $7.07 Million as Stock Price Rose

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 20.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 131,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19M, down from 631,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $56.23. About 5,249 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in National Oil Well Varco (NOV) by 97.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 166,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 336,632 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97 million, up from 170,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in National Oil Well Varco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $23.32. About 183,849 shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $370,167 activity. GRANT RICHARD S bought $16,458 worth of stock or 305 shares. Another trade for 692 shares valued at $36,019 was bought by Standen James D.. 700 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares with value of $36,547 were bought by WALKER LORI A. Reece Joseph E bought $53,510 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advisors Lp holds 26,708 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc invested in 0% or 110 shares. Da Davidson reported 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Comm National Bank & Trust reported 4,975 shares stake. Metropolitan Life New York stated it has 7,949 shares. Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Harvest Capital Strategies Limited Company owns 77,000 shares. Kistler holds 0.01% or 489 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co reported 0% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 48,090 shares. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Millennium Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 90,960 shares. Invesco holds 66,899 shares. Aperio Gp Lc accumulated 0.01% or 31,939 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 19,928 shares.

Analysts await Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Compass Minerals International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -172.73% negative EPS growth.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 400,000 shares to 4.60 million shares, valued at $183.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 26,508 shares. 224,633 are held by Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Corporation. First Hawaiian Natl Bank stated it has 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Llc owns 0.01% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 25,244 shares. New York-based Millennium Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 23,107 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kbc Nv owns 40,501 shares. United Ser Automobile Association reported 223,702 shares. Numerixs Techs Incorporated invested 0.1% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Alps Advsr Inc holds 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 26,844 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp holds 0.19% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 1.48 million shares. Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2.42M shares or 0.22% of the stock. 215,751 are held by Delta Asset Mngmt Tn. 73,405 were reported by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. 59,125 are owned by Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mgmt Or.